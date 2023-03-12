Jorge Campillo wins Kenya Open by 2 shots

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Jorge Campillo has held onto his overnight lead to win the DP World Tour’s Kenya Open by two shots with a 5-under 66. The Spaniard put together six birdies and dropped just one shot in the final round at Muthaiga Golf Club to go 18 under overall and stay ahead of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura. Campillo claimed his third tour title and first since the 2020 Qatar Masters. Kawamura also closed with a 66 to finish second on 16 under.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.