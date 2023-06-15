Jordy Bahl, star pitcher on Oklahoma’s NCAA champion softball team, transfers home to Nebraska

By The Associated Press
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Florida State during the fifth inning of the second game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Softball pitching sensation Jordy Bahl has announced she is transferring to Nebraska after leading Oklahoma to its third straight national title. Bahl had said in a Twitter post on Monday that she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in her home state. Bahl is from the Omaha suburb of Papillion. Bahl was a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American. She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA and was Most Outstanding Player in the Women’s College World Series. In two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.

