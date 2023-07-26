Jordin Canada hits a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left, Sparks end 8-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 30 points and eight rebounds, Jordin Canada made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left and the Los Angeles Sparks ended an eight-game losing streak with a 79-78 victory over the Indiana Fever. Los Angeles scored seven of the final nine points to secure its first victory since beating Dallas in back-to-back games in late June. Ogwumike grabbed a loose ball in the paint and scored to pull Los Angeles within 78-76 with 38.1 seconds left. Indiana worked down the clock but Victoria Vivians was off on a long 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock. After Canada sank a contested 3-pointer, Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell had a good look from the top of the 3-point arc but it didn’t hit the rim.

