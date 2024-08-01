Jordi Fernandez is Spanish. He’s coaching Canada against Spain at the Paris Olympics on Friday

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Jordi Fernandez was born in Spain, raised in Spain, learned basketball in Spain, even started his coaching career as a teenager in Spain. On Friday, he could eliminate Spain from the men’s tournament at the Paris Olympics. For a few weeks this summer, Fernandez is playing the role of a proud Canadian, and understandably so. He coached Canada to a bronze medal at last year’s World Cup and already has his team locked into an Olympic quarterfinal spot, regardless of what happens in its group-play finale against Spain. If all that wasn’t enough, Spain is coached by Sergio Scariolo, one of Fernandez’s mentors and idols.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.