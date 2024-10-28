Jordi Fernandez gets 1st NBA head coaching win after 15-year journey from Spain to Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordi Fernandez kept the game ball from his first NBA win, which he said will be a reminder of where he came from and where he hopes his career will lead. The rookie head coach earned the victory in his third game Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-102. Fernandez, a native of Badalona, Spain, said his wife and kids were at the game, along with his parents, friends and extended family. The celebration was the culmination of a 15-year journey that started when Fernandez left Spain at 26.

