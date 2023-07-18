Jordi Alba to reunite with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defender Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami. The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS’s Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the move Tuesday, adding that he expected the signing to be official by the end of the day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.