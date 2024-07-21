Jordi Alba delivers winner in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Defender Jordi Alba scored two minutes after Chicago pulled even in the second half to rally Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Fire. Rookie Matías Rojas scored for a fourth time this season to give Inter Miami (16-4-5) a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute. Robert Taylor picked up his fourth assist and 20-year-old defender Tomás Avilés snagged his first of the season and the second of his two-year career on the goal. Chicago (6-12-7) trailed until defender Rafael Czichos used Gastón Giménez’s third assist of the season in the 75th minute to score his first goal this season and the sixth in his three years in the league. The tie lasted until Alba scored unassisted with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box in the 77th.

