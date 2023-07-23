Jordan’s Hoylake homecoming ends in ‘perfect finish’ and a spot in next year’s British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Matthew Jordan’s first shot at the British Open was a special one. It was the first of the tournament at his home course. His last on Sunday might have meant even more. It was a 7-footer for birdie that guaranteed he will be back at golf’s oldest major next year. Jordan didn’t know at the time but his putt at the par-5 18th gave him a top-10 finish and an automatic qualification for the Open at Royal Troon. Jordan shot a final-round 1-under 70 to finish at 4-under 280 at Hoylake in what he described as “hands down” his “best” golfing experience.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.