Jordan Wright’s foul shots cap LSU comeback in 64-63 win over No. 11 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Wright hit two foul shots with five seconds left and LSU rallied from 16 points down in the second half to beat No. 11 South Carolina 64-63 on Saturday. The Tigers trailed 41-25 three minutes into the second half and the Gamecocks seemed in control. But LSU found its offensive flow the rest of the way for its first road win over a Top-25 opponent since a win at Kentucky in 2019. Tyrell Ward led the Tigers with 16 points and Wright had 14.

