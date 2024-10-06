Jordan Wright seals it on 96-yard TD run from fumble recovery to get UConn past Temple 29-20

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Wright recovered a fumbled ball and ran 96 yards into the end zone on the final play of the game to give UConn a 29-20 victory over Temple. On fourth-and-goal with 3 seconds left, Temple quarterback Tyler Douglas was being pushed by two running backs toward the end zone. but the ball popped out to his right before Wright scooped it up. Durell Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 70-yard drive to give UConn (4-2) a 23-20 lead with 3:46 left. Forrest Brock completed 18 of 31 passes for 136 yards for Temple (1-5).

