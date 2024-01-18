Jordan Wright scores 27, leads LSU over No. 22 Mississippi 80-80

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jordan Wright scored a game-high 27 points leading LSU to an 89-80 victory over No. 22 Mississippi on Wednesday night. Wright finished with seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Jalen Cook added 16 points for LSU. Tyrell Ward contributed 11. Mississippi got the bulk of its scoring from Matthew Murrell, Jaylen Murray and Allen Flanigan, all ranked among the SEC’s top 20 scorers. Murray had 23 points, Flanigan 20 and Murrell 19 for the Rebels, who made their last 4 of 8 shots to avoid their worst field goal shooting performance of the season.

