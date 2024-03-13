Jordan Whitehead agrees to 2-year, $9 million contract to rejoin Buccaneers, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press safety Jordan Whitehead and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed on a two-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract couldn’t be signed until the start of the new league year. The 27-year-old Whitehead returns to Tampa Bay after spending the past two seasons with the New York Jets. He was a fourth-round draft pick in 2018 and was a starter on the Bucs defense that helped Tom Brady win the Super Bowl during the 2020 season.

