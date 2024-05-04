Jordan Travis has pondered someday replacing Aaron Rodgers. Health is focus now for Jets rookie QB

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Travis still has some recovering to do in his return from a horrific leg injury that once put his football career on hold. The former Florida State star quarterback was taken by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the NFL draft last week. He said he has considered someday replacing Aaron Rodgers as the Jets’ starting quarterback. But his focus right now is on getting healthy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.