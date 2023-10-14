Jordan Travis has a hand in 3 touchdowns and Florida State’s defense stymies Syracuse in a 41-3 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis ran for two touchdowns and tossed a 56-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman as No. 4 Florida State routed Syracuse 41-3. It was the Seminoles’ 12th straight win. Travis completed 23 of 37 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown and shook off an apparent injury to his non-throwing left hand in the second quarter. Lawrance Toafili had a 50-yard touchdown and finished with seven carries for 93 yards. Trey Benson added 14 carries for 74 yards as unbeaten Florida State surpassed the 30-point mark for a 12th straight game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.