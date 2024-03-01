Jordan Travis happy to be wearing shoes rather than a boot at the NFL scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Jordan Travis walked to the podium at the NFL’s annual scouting combine Friday. It was the next step in his recovery from the fractured leg that ended his final college season and damaged Florida State’s playoff hopes. Travis says he discarded the walking boot he’d been wearing about a week ago, and he’s just grateful to see two shoes when he looks down. If all goes well, he also says he expects to be back on the field in May or June — a prognosis that could help his draft stock.

