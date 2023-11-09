Jordan Travis and No. 4 Florida State have a playoff berth in sight and rival Miami in the way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis and No. 4 Florida State are 20-4 since rallying to beat rival Miami at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2021. The quarterback has developed into a Heisman Trophy candidate and the Seminoles have become a College Football Playoff contender. FSU is now four wins away from a playoff berth. The home stretch includes two rivalry games and the ACC title game. It begins against the Hurricanes on Saturday and gives Travis another chance to add to Miami’s misery. He says “everyone knows that I’ve not been a fan of Miami for years.” The Hurricanes probably dislike Travis more considering how he’s played against them the last two years.

