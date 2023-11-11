Jordan Toles returns late kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown that lifts Morgan State over SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Toles returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 73 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 20-17. After South Carolina State’s Gavy Zimmerman kicked a 28-yard field goal for a 17-13 lead, his squib kick on the ensuing kickoff was picked up by Toles who broke several tackles on the way to the game-changing touchdown. Quincy Johnson intercepted South Carolina State’s Corey Fields Jr. on the next play from scrimmage and Morgan State ran the final 4 1/2 minutes off the clock.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.