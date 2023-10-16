Jordan Thompson upsets Alexander Zverev in first round of Japan Open. Vera Zvonareva wins in Jiangxi

TOKYO (AP) — Jordan Thompson upset ninth-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Japan Open on Monday for his second win over a top-10 opponent this season. The 29-year-old Australian saved four of the five break points he faced to claim his first career win over Zverev. He also beat seventh-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells in March. Thompson will next play either Shanghai Masters semifinalist Ben Shelton or qualifier Taro Daniel. Eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Aleksander Vukic 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 6-2, while Mackenzie McDonald beat Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4 and Sebastian Ofner outlasted Christopher O’Connell 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

