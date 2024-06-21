Jordan Thompson and Lorenzo Musetti reach Queen’s Club semifinals

By The Associated Press
Australia's Jordan Thompson celebrates victory over Taylor Fritz of the U.S. on day seven of the cinch Championships at The Queen's Club, London, Friday June 21, 2024. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zac Goodwin]

LONDON (AP) — Jordan Thompson recorded his second victory over a top-15 opponent this week by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the grass-court Queen’s Club tournament. The 30-year-old Australian capitalized on Fritz’s unforced errors at key moments to notch a career first, three tour-level semifinals in one season. No. 43 Thompson beat No. 15 Holger Rune in three sets and went through when Andy Murray retired injured from their second-round match before eliminating No. 12 Fritz. Thompson will next face Lorenzo Musetti who beat British wild-card entry Billy Harris 6-3, 7-5.

