Jordan Spieth to finish Rory McIlroy’s term on PGA Tour board

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Spieth is replacing Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour policy board and will finish out the term that runs until the end of next year. McIlroy was the first international player elected to the board. He said last week he no longer felt he had the time and energy to serve his final year of what has been a period of turmoil on the PGA Tour. Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the move to players. Spieth was the unanimous choice of the five other board members. He now joins Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati.

