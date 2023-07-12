Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to become minority owners of English club Leeds United

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are set to become minority owners of English soccer club Leeds United. Spieth and Thomas are investing in the San Francisco 49ers’ ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, which is in the process of taking over Leeds after its relegation from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship for next season. Spieth confirmed the investment to Sky Sports. He says fellow PGA Tour player Rickie Fowler decided against investing after Leeds was relegated. The 49ers’ ownership group first invested in Leeds in 2018 and reached an agreement last month to take over the club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.