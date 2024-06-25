Jordan Spieth is now an expert on what a 59 looks like in golf. He’s watched it happen twice

Jordan Spieth became a footnote in history as the only player on the PGA Tour to twice play alongside someone who shot 59. And it was almost three times. He was there when Bryson DeChambeau missed a 6-foot putt for a shot at 59 in the 2021 BMW Championship. The best round he saw? Spieth is leaning toward DeChambeau’s 60 because it was on a par 72 course. He also gives props to Justin Thomas for making eagle on the last hole of his 59. In other golf news, Ally Ewing has come up a shot short of going to the Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.