Jordan Spieth goes back to the John Deere in a light schedule for golf

Jordan Spieth returns to the John Deere Classic for the first time since 2015. Spieth didn’t return as defending champion in 2016 because the Olympics were the same week, even though he didn’t go to Rio de Janeiro. The field doesn’t have anyone from the top 20 in the world. Two players can earn an exemption to the British Open. There are five British Open spots available at the BMW International Open in Germany on the European tour. They have to be among the top 20 in the Race to Dubai. The German field includes Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer.

