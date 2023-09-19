Jordan Spieth announces birth of second child. He’s now a girl dad

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Spieth is now a girl dad. Spieth wasn’t able to go with the U.S. team on a Ryder Cup scouting trip to Italy for good reason. He announced on social media that his daughter, Sophie, was born Sept. 12. It’s the second child for the 30-year-old Spieth and his wife, Annie. She gave birth to a son named Sammy in November 2021. Spieth will be making his fifth Ryder Cup appearance next week outside Rome.

