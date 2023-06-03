Jordan Smith in 6-way tie for the lead after 3rd round of European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Jordan Smith and Alexander Björk are among golfers in a six-way tie for the lead heading toward the final round of the European Open in Hamburg. Smith was the champion in 2017 and recorded a 1-under 72 to move to 6 under for the tournament beside Björk, Tom McKibbin, David Law, John Axelsen, and Julien Guerrier. Marcel Siem is one shot off the leading pack. He is hoping to be the first German to win on home soil in 15 years. Fellow German Maximilian Kieffer was leading after the second round but dropped back to 4 under after a 2-over 75.

