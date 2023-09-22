Jordan Smith cards 7-under 64 to take 3-shot lead after 2nd round of French Open

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — English golfer Jordan Smith has posted a 7-under 64 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the French Open. He began the day with five consecutive birdies and added four more on the back nine, but his charge was held back by two bogeys. Ewen Ferguson’s 67 moved him up to second place. Last year’s runner-up Rasmus Højgaard of Denmark is among a group of six players a further two strokes back at 7 under. Overnight leader Tom Kim of South Korea carded a 73 and dropped 11 places into a tie for 12th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.