Jordan Sears, Cam Carter propel LSU to 77-53 victory over Northwestern State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jordan Sears scored 18 on nothing but 3-pointers and Cam Carter scored all 15 of his points in the second half as LSU overcame a sluggish first half to cruise past Northwestern State 77-53. Sears made 6 of 11 shots from beyond the arc and grabbed five rebounds for the Tigers (6-1), who improved to 4-0 at home. Carter missed three shots — all 3-pointers — in the first half. He shot 5 for 10 in the second half, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and made both of his free throws. Jalen Reed and reserve Vyctorius Miller both scored 11 for LSU. Corey Chest pitched in with nine points and 10 rebounds. Jon Sanders scored 14 to lead the Demons (3-5), who fell to 0-4 on the road.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.