Jordan scores 26 with 13 rebounds, No. 25 Mississippi State women beat Alcorn State 77-42

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jerkaila Jordan scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Erynn Barnum and Jessika Carter also had a double-double apiece and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Alcorn State 77-42 in the season opener for both teams. Barnum finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Carter added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for Mississippi State. Carter has 31 career double-doubles. The Bulldogs, who never trailed, forced five turnovers in the first 5 minutes and opened a 20-3 lead when Lauren Park-Lane made a layup midway through the first quarter. Zy’Nyia White, the only Alcorn State player to score in double figures, finished with 11 points.

