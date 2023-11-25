Jordan scores 24 points, No. 25 Mississippi State women hold off Clemson 81-78

KATY, Texas (AP) — Jerkaila Jordan scored 24 points, Darrione Rogers made two key free throws to put the game on ice, and No. 25 Mississippi State defeated Clemson 81-78 at the Van Chancellor Classic. Debreasha Powe made two free throws to give Mississippi State a 79-75 lead with eight seconds remaining, then Nye Valentine hit a clutch 3-pointer to get Clemson within one point. The Tigers then put Rogers on the line with two seconds remaining and her two makes gave the Bulldogs a three-point lead. The Tigers threw the ball away before they could attempt a shot to tie it.

