Jordan reaches first Asian Cup final after stunning South Korea 2-0

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Jordan's Abdallah Nasib, right, celebrates his team's goal during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hussein Sayed]

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Jordan reached the final of the Asian Cup for the first time after stunning South Korea 2-0 in Qatar. Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Tamari struck in the second half at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to knock out one of the pre-tournament favorites. Jordan will play Iran or defending champion in the final this week. Their semifinal is on Wednesday. Al Naimat opened the scoring in the 53rd minute by flicking a shot beyond goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo. Jo had already pulled off a series of saves to keep the score level. Tamari made it 2-0 in the 66th with a long-range effort.

