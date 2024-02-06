Jordan reaches first Asian Cup final after stunning South Korea 2-0

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Jordan reached the final of the Asian Cup for the first time after stunning South Korea 2-0 in Qatar. Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Tamari struck in the second half at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to knock out one of the pre-tournament favorites. Jordan will play Iran or defending champion in the final this week. Their semifinal is on Wednesday. Al Naimat opened the scoring in the 53rd minute by flicking a shot beyond goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo. Jo had already pulled off a series of saves to keep the score level. Tamari made it 2-0 in the 66th with a long-range effort.

