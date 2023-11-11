Jordan Pope shakes off poor-shooting night, delivers winning three-point play for Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope converted a three-point play with 6 seconds left in the second overtime to lift Oregon State to an 81-80 victory over Troy. After Christyon Eugene made two free throws to give Troy a 79-76 lead near the 1-minute mark of the second overtime, Josiah Lake II made a layup to draw Oregon State within a point with 38 seconds left. Troy’s Myles Rigsby made 1 of 2 from the line at 23 seconds, then Oregon State set up Pope for the final play. Pope made a driving layup with 6 seconds left, drawing a foul from Eugene. Pope’s free throw gave the Beavers a one-point lead and Troy’s Aamer Muhammad missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

