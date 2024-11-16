Jordan, Pitsenberg good for 3 TDs apiece, Yale pulls away from Princeton 42-28

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Grant Jordan threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Josh Pitsenberger had three touchdowns to lead Yale to a 42-28 win over Princeton. Pitsenberger, who ran for a career-high 159 yards, scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run midway through the third quarter to tie the game at 28. After Princeton botched a punt, Jordan capped a three-play, 13-yard drive with a 2-yard run to break the tie. Then came the backbreaker, a 90-yard drive capped by Jordan’s 31-yard pass to Chase Nenad. Jordan finished was 13-of-16 passing for 140 yards, including a 5-yard scoring pass to Pitsenberger. Ethan Clark ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers,

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.