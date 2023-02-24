Jordan Pickford signs contract extension to stay at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed a contract extension to stay with the Premier League club through June 2027. The 28-year-old Pickford joined Everton from Sunderland in the summer of 2017 and has since developed into England’s top-choice goalkeeper. The 4 1/2-year deal would take Pickford to a decade at the club but the short-term goal is to push further away from the relegation zone. Everton has won two of its last three games under new manager Sean Dyche to get out of the drop zone. Aston Villa visits Goodison Park on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.