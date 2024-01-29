Jordan overcomes 10-man Iraq to reach Asian Cup quarterfinals

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Aymen Hussein was sent off moments after putting Iraq within sight of the Asian Cup quarterfinals and Jordan fought back to win 3-2 in Qatar. The striker was shown a second yellow card for excessive celebrations when firing Iraq 2-1 ahead at Khalifa International Stadium. Iraq could not withstand Jordan’s fightback and conceded twice in stoppage time to end its hopes of winning the competition for a second time. Hussein struck in the 76th minute to spark wild celebrations including him sitting cross-legged and mimicking eating.

