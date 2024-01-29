Jordan overcomes 10-man Iraq to reach Asian Cup quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
Jordan's Nizar Alrashdan celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Iraq and Jordan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hussein Sayed]

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Aymen Hussein was sent off moments after putting Iraq within sight of the Asian Cup quarterfinals and Jordan fought back to win 3-2 in Qatar. The striker was shown a second yellow card for excessive celebrations when firing Iraq 2-1 ahead at Khalifa International Stadium. Iraq could not withstand Jordan’s fightback and conceded twice in stoppage time to end its hopes of winning the competition for a second time. Hussein struck in the 76th minute to spark wild celebrations including him sitting cross-legged and mimicking eating.

