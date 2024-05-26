Jordan Morris, Stefan Frei help Sounders beat St. Louis 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Morris scored a goal for the second consecutive game and Stefan Frei had four saves to help the Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis City 2-1. Cristian Roldan, on the right side, played an entry that was redirected by St. Louis defender Kyle Hiebert into the net for an own goal that gave the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute. Morris slipped behind the defense and ran onto a perfectly-placed through ball played by Albert Rusnák and then beat goalkeeper Roman Bürki one on one for a goal that made it 2-0 in the 69th. Eduard Löwen played an arcing entry to a charging Tomas Totland who slid as he redirected the ball inside the back post into the net.

