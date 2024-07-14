Jordan Morris scores a goal as Sounders beat Austin 1-0 for 4th straight win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jordan Morris scored a goal and Stefan Frei had four saves to help the Seattle Sounders beat Austin FC 1-0 for its fourth win in a row. Seattle (9-7-7) has five wins in its six-game unbeaten streak. Obed Vargas evaded multiple defenders as he raced down the right side, then tapped a pass to Paul Rothrock, who rolled a sliding pass to Morris for the finish from the center of the area to give the sounders a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute. Frei has posted back-to-back shutouts for the Sounders. Brad Stuver finished with four saves for Austin (8-9-6). The teams played to a 0-0 tie in their only other matchup this season on March 2.

