Jordan Montgomery shines in his delayed season debut with the Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Montgomery’s debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks went better than is tune-up starts in Triple-A. The 31-year-old left-hander cruised through six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one run and four hits with three strikeouts on 78 pitches on Friday night. Montgomery was the last marquee free agent to come off the board, waiting until days before the season started to sign a one-year, $25 million deal with the Diamondbacks. He had two tune-up starts in Triple-A Reno before pitching in his first big league game this season, allowing nine runs in 7 2/3 innings.

