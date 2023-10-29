Jordan Montgomery has gritty World Series start for Rangers, but no Ks in his first postseason loss

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery leaves the game during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Montgomery had a gritty performance in his first World Series start for the Texas Rangers. The left-hander just wasn’t at his best and suffered his first postseason loss. He gave up four runs and didn’t have a single strikeout while pitching into the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss in Game 2 on Saturday night. Montgomery had pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief to win the deciding Game 7 in the AL Championship Series. But five days later, his sinker velocity was down from his season average, as was the spin on his curveball. Montgomery got only two swing-and-misses.

