Jordan Montgomery has gritty World Series start for Rangers, but no Ks in his first postseason loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Montgomery had a gritty performance in his first World Series start for the Texas Rangers. The left-hander just wasn’t at his best and suffered his first postseason loss. He gave up four runs and didn’t have a single strikeout while pitching into the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss in Game 2 on Saturday night. Montgomery had pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief to win the deciding Game 7 in the AL Championship Series. But five days later, his sinker velocity was down from his season average, as was the spin on his curveball. Montgomery got only two swing-and-misses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.