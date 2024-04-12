Jordan Mongtomery switches agents from Scott Boras to Joel Wolfe of Wasserman after 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Montgomery switched agents from Scott Boras to Joel Wolfe of Wasserman Media Group after his drawn out free agency ended with a $25 million, one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks rather than a long-term deal. Montgomery’s agent with the players’ association was listed as Boras on Thursday but changed to Wasserman on Friday. The 31-year-old left-hander was 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA for St. Louis and Texas and 3-1 in the postseason as the Rangers won their first World Series title. Montgomery was among several Boras clients who finalized deals during spring training, along with Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell and J.D. Martinez.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.