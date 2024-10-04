Jordan McCloud throws 3 TD passes, runs for another score and Texas State takes down Troy 38-17

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jordan McCloud accounted for four touchdowns, three of them through the air, and Texas State defeated Troy 38-17. McCloud threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Texas State rolled up 298 yards on offense before intermission. Troy also moved the ball well, with 235 yards, but managed only a touchdown and a field goal to trail 28-10. After a field goal of 53 yards by Mason Shipley put the Bobcats up by three touchdowns, McCloud scored on a 42-yard run on their next possession for a 38-10 lead. Troy answered with a 19-yard TD pass from Tucker Kilcrease to Devonte Ross, but the Trojans barely crossed midfield on their remaining two full possessions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.