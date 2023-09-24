Jordan McCloud accounts for 6 TDs, JMU holds off Utah State for 45-38 win

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Redshirt senior Jordan McCloud accounted for a career-high six touchdowns, including a 74-yard pass to Reggie Brown that capped the scoring, and James Madison held off a furious rally by Utah State to win 45-38. McCloud had 364 yards passing with a season-high four touchdowns and added a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, the latter of which gave James Madison a 38-14 lead with 1:32 left in the first half. McCae Hillstead threw TD passes of 20 and 6 yards to Terrell Vaughn in the third quarter and then connected with Micah Davis for a 76-yard TD that made it 38-38 with 11:01 to play. Brown’s TD catch-and-run about 5 minutes later put JMU back in front and the Dukes defense sealed it.

