Jordan Martinook scores 16 seconds in, Hurricanes roll over Coyotes 5-1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes got a goal before the fans had settled into their seats and scored again a few minutes later.

Their goalie was good all night, ensuring the early lead would hold.

Jordan Martinook scored 16 seconds into the game, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 30 shots and the Hurricanes blew past the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Friday night.

“We started really well, which was great to see,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. And then our goalie played really well too. I mean (Kochetkov) made real good saves.”

The Hurricanes jumped on Arizona with two goals in the opening five minutes and kept up the pressure to win for the sixth time in eight games.

Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (63) looks to score against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri

Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis, Teuvo Teravainen and Michael Bunting also scored for the Hurricanes.

Dylan Guenther scored for Arizona and Karel Vejmelka gave up five goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Matt Villalta, who had two saves in his NHL debut.

In the playoff picture a month ago, the Coyotes have spiraled toward the bottom of the Central Division with eight straight losses. Arizona hasn’t won since beating Pittsburgh 5-2 on Jan. 22.

“Obviously, the way we started the game it’s unfortunate,” Coyotes coach André Tourigny said. “I think it’s not because we didn’t play well, but we need to be more detailed and that’s on me. That’s my responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Coming off a 4-2 at Dallas on Tuesday night, the Hurricanes but had the early jump against the Coyotes.

Martinook scored on backhander off a rebound before as fans were still milling around, and Chatfield quickly made it 2-0, punching in a rebound on Martin Necas’ wraparound attempt.

The Coyotes picked up the pressure and Kochetkov stopped Michael Carcone on a breakaway, but Guenther beat him a few minutes later after gathering a turnover in the neutral zone.

The Coyotes had some early pressure in the second period, but Jarvis scored midway through when a mishandled puck by the Coyotes went right to him in the left circle.

“They’re a tough team to play in the second because of the way they put pressure, the way they don’t let you change,” Tourigney said “And that’s what happened on the third goal — we couldn’t change.”

Teravainen made it 4-1 late in the period, punching in a rebound on a power play. Bunting continued the onslaught early in the third period, ending Vejmelka’s night by wheeling a backhander between his pads.

“I think Dallas, weirdly enough, we probably played a better game than we did tonight,” Jarvis said. “We got rewarded more here. We were able to put the puck in and capitalize a little bit more.”

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Vegas on Saturday night.

Coyotes: At Colorado on Sunday.

———

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.