Jordan Leasure has become a high-leverage reliever and a bright spot for the last-place White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Leasure has become a high-leverage reliever for the Chicago White Sox, a bright spot during a difficult start for the last-place team. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 2.20 ERA and two saves in 17 appearances in his first year in the majors. Chicago dropped 22 of its first 25 games. But it is 9-7 since that ugly beginning to the season. The White Sox acquired Leasure as part of their sell-off when they went 61-101 last year. He has been especially good of late. He has allowed one hit in 4 1/3 scoreless innings in four appearances this month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.