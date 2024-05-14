Jordan Leasure has become a high-leverage reliever and a bright spot for the last-place White Sox

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jordan Leasure delivers during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Leasure has become a high-leverage reliever for the Chicago White Sox, a bright spot during a difficult start for the last-place team. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 2.20 ERA and two saves in 17 appearances in his first year in the majors. Chicago dropped 22 of its first 25 games. But it is 9-7 since that ugly beginning to the season. The White Sox acquired Leasure as part of their sell-off when they went 61-101 last year. He has been especially good of late. He has allowed one hit in 4 1/3 scoreless innings in four appearances this month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.