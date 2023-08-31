Jordan Henderson keeps his place in England squad after move to Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) — Moving to Saudi Arabia hasn’t stopped Jordan Henderson getting called up by England. The former Liverpool captain is included in the 26-man squad for upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland even though he plays for Al-Ettifaq. He is one of the growing number of top players to take lucrative sums of money in the oil-rich kingdom. Harry Maguire will also be seen as a contentious selection by England coach Gareth Southgate. The center back hasn’t played a single minute in any of Manchester United’s first three games in the Premier League.

