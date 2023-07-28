Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player lured by Saudi Arabia

SYDNEY (AP) — Jordan Henderson isn’t the first soccer player to follow the money to Saudi Arabia. Nor is he the biggest name to be lured to the oil-rich kingdom as part of an ambitious recruitment drive that began with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last December. Yet the backlash sparked by his move from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq has been unlike any received by the slew of stars who have headed to the Saudi Pro League. Advocates of LGBTQ+ rights feel let down by Henderson because he has been an outspoken supporter in the past. Henderson will reportedly earn 700,000 pounds ($900,000) per week over the length of his three-year contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.