Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player lured by Saudi Arabia

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein]

SYDNEY (AP) — Jordan Henderson isn’t the first soccer player to follow the money to Saudi Arabia. Nor is he the biggest name to be lured to the oil-rich kingdom as part of an ambitious recruitment drive that began with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last December. Yet the backlash sparked by his move from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq has been unlike any received by the slew of stars who have headed to the Saudi Pro League. Advocates of LGBTQ+ rights feel let down by Henderson because he has been an outspoken supporter in the past. Henderson will reportedly earn 700,000 pounds ($900,000) per week over the length of his three-year contract.

