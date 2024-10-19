Jordan has a pair of TDs, Yale defense intercepts 3 in a 38-23 win over Lehigh

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Grant Jordan threw for one score, ran for another and Da’Quan Gonzales returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown to lead Yale to a 38-23 win over Lehigh. Jordan was 15-of-26 passing for 107 yards and an interception and Tre Peterson rushed for 98 yards with a 57-yard TD. After Lehigh a field goal on the game-opening drive, Aidan Singleton picked off Grant near midfield on Yale’s first snap. Grant responded with a 20-yard pass to Joey Felton and then Gonzales jumped an out route and raced down the left sideline for a 14-3 lead after one quarter. After Luke Yoder scored on a 38-yard run, Grant had a 10-yard touchdown run and Josh Pitsenberger scored on a fourth-down 1-yard plunge with five seconds left in the half for a 28-10 lead.

