Jordan Gumberg, a No. 669-ranked American, wins SDC Championship on the European tour

EASTERN CAPE, South Africa (AP) — Jordan Gumberg, an American ranked No. 669, is a surprise winner of the SDC Championship on the European tour after beating Robin Williams in a playoff. The final round only went to a playoff after Williams made double-bogey at the 17th hole to drop to 12 under with Gumberg. The 28-year-old Gumberg started the day three shots off the lead. He holed a birdie putt from around 15 feet at the second playoff hole for victory.

