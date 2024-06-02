Jordan goes 5 for 5 to help Mississippi State eliminate St. John’s 13-5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dakota Jordan batted 5 for 5, scored three times and drove in four runs and Mississippi State advanced to the championship of the Charlottesville Regional by beating St. John’s 13-5. The Bulldogs advance to play Virginia in the regional finals. Jordan entered the regional weekend just 1-for-22 batting. He started Friday night’s game — also against St. John’s — going 0 for 4. But since delivering a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th for a 5-2 win, the first-round, major league draft prospect has gone 8 for 11. Paul Orbon went 3 for 4 for St. John’s (38-18-1) with a double and a run driven in.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.