Jordan Gant’s late 19-yard TD run helps give Tennessee State 13-9 victory over Charleston Southern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Gant scored on a 19-yard run with 46 seconds remaining to give Tennessee State a 13-9 victory over Charleston Southern. Gant’s run capped a 13-play, 92-yard drive that took just 2:11. Gant finished with 40 of the Tigers’ 101 yards rushing. Draylen Ellis completed 12 of 24 passes for 105 yards for Tennessee State (3-2, 1-1 Big South-OVC Association). Autavius Ison had 157 yards rushing on 33 carries for Charleston Southern (1-3, 0-1). Reid Montgomery made three field goals for the Buccaneers.

