Jordan Fuller’s career-high 228 yards rushing lead the way as Holy Cross rallies past Lehigh 28-24

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Fuller ran for a career-high 228 yards and two touchdowns, and Holy Cross rallied from an early 14-point deficit to defeat Lehigh 28-24. Lehigh opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, the score coming on Brayten Silbor’s 21-yard pass to Eric Johnson. After a Holy Cross fumble, Silbor’s 7-yard pass to Connor Kennedy made it 14-0. Fuller’s 53-yard run on the first play of the second quarter got Holy Cross on the board and his 1-yard run late in the third quarter gave the Crusaders their only lead at 28-24.

